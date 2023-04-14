Wagner assault teams fighting for urban areas in western part of Artyomovsk — top brass

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Assault teams from the Wagner private military company are fighting Ukrainian troops in the western districts of Artyomovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction, Wagner assault teams are conducting highly tense combat operations to capture urban areas in the western districts of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Force units operating on the flanks are providing support to the assault units and thwarting the enemy’s attempts to deliver ammunition to the city and commit reserves," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize five Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area and neutralized five enemy subversive groups over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck Ukrainian army units. In addition, the activity of five Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours totaled "as many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and also two D-20 howitzers," the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonopopovka and Chevonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 340 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 340 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 340 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Missile troops and artillery, and also aircraft of the Russian southern battlegroup are providing support for the offensive operations in the area of Artyomovsk, the general said.

"Aircraft of the southern battlegroup flew 14 sorties to support assault units in that area. Missile troops and artillery accomplished 62 firing objectives," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy about 40 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed around 40 Ukrainian troops and two D-30 howitzers in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery from the Russian battlegroup East struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Marfopol, Zaliznichnoye, Novoandreyevka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, and also two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours," the general said.

Russian forces destroy 35 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops, a Grad rocket launcher and an Akatsiya howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 35 Ukrainian personnel, six motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and also an Akatsiya motorized howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Chervonaya Krinitsa in the Zaporozhye region, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike 93 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 136 areas," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept six US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Tambovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikaya Lepetikha and Maslovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 9,500 special military motor vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 9,500 special military motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 407 aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,753 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,672 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,084 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,584 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,504 special military motor vehicles," Konashenkov reported.