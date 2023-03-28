Russian senior diplomat discusses agriculture exports with UNCTAD chief

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the necessity of implementing the Russia-UN memorandum on normalization of Russian agriculture exports under the grain deal with Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan over the phone on Monday.

"The detailed exchange of views on the whole range of issues on implementation of agreements reached in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 continued, with the focus on the necessity of ensuring execution of the Russia-UN memorandum on normalization of domestic exports of agriculture products," according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The parties particularly noted the importance of interconnected agreements within the framework of a single package of measures offered by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for ensuring global food security and providing assistance to Asian, African and Latin American countries in need, the ministry noted.