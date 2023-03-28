Moscow to continue bringing up Nord Stream blasts at UNSC — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Denmark, Germany and Sweden will have to report to the UN about the findings of their investigations of Nord Stream sabotage attacks, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"I’m sure we will come back to this issue at the Security Council and, in general, thanks to the Chinese and our efforts, it has all the chances to regularly come up at the council," the diplomat said on Telegram. "It will now be harder for Copenhagen, Stockholm and Berlin to pretend that everything is fine: They will have to report their findings, one way or the other, to the Security Council.".