Russian envoy points to growing suspicion about those responsible for Nord Stream blasts

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Suspicion is growing about who is responsible for the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"I believe that suspicion about who is responsible for the Nord Stream sabotage will only grow after today’s vote," he noted after the UN Security Council had failed to pass a Russian-Chinese resolution on an international investigation into the act of sabotage.

According to the Russian envoy, the US and its allies "did everything possible to prevent the launch of an objective international investigation."

"The more evidence there was of the involvement of Washington and NATO allies, the more the Western camp insisted that there was no need for an international investigation," Nebenzya noted. "One doesn’t have to be a detective or an analyst to understand that the US and its allies are trying to cover up their tracks, particularly by making various allegations, presenting wild versions, and refusing to comment on inconvenient facts," he added.