Russia doubts transparency of ongoing Nord Stream sabotage investigations — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Russia doubts the transparency of the Nord Stream sabotage investigations, carried out by Germany, Denmark and Sweden, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN said during the Security Council meeting Monday.

He noted that Russia presented a draft resolution - co-authored with Belarus, Venezuela, China, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea - on an international investigation of the sabotage, because there are "serious and very justified doubts in impartiality and transparency of national investigations, carried out by certain European countries."

Nebenzya explained that Russia insists on establishment of an "international independent commission for a comprehensive, transparent and unbiased investigation of the incident."

"This is particularly important amid newly emerged facts and amid growing number of versions of the events, with various degree of plausibility or absurdity, appearing in the media," the diplomat noted.