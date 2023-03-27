Russia wants mutual understanding between all sides on Palestinian issue — envoy

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia wants mutual understanding between all sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian President's Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Monday.

"I can't guess," he said, responding to a TASS question about whether escalation with Palestine was possible amid protests in Israel.

"I know that there are contact. Representatives of the Palestinian administration, the relevant Israeli services are meeting with the assistance of Egypt, Jordan, so of course we would like them to have mutual understanding on all issues," Bogdanov pointed out, "However, security issues, in my opinion, cannot be separated from the political horizon and the comprehensive settlement of the conflict that has been going on for 70 years."