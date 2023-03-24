West, OPCW Technical Secretariat discrediting entire organization — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 24. /TASS/. Western countries and the Technical Secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are discrediting the entire organization and the politicization of its work is very dangerous, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"Our meeting has been convened to discuss the extremely dangerous consequences of the politicization of the OPCW’s activities, to find ways to resolve the obviously unhealthy situation," he said at an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council on the risks of the politicization of the OPCW’s activities, which was convened by Russia.

"We regret that a number of delegations have opted to voice groundless accusations of Russia and Syria again. We see that at meetings of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly. We would like to draw attention to the simple fact that the questions to the activities of the OPCW put by us and other countries merely require clear answers. Accusations of propaganda and attempts to discredit the OPCW cannot be seen as such answers," he stressed.

"As soon as we try to draw attention to the unflattering facts of the OPCW Technical Secretariat’s activities, we immediately hear accusations of staging a propaganda and disinformation campaign," he noted. "We regret that due to the policy of the OPCW Technical Secretariat supported by Western nations, the entire organization looks discredited."

The only thing that is required from the OPCW Technical Secretariat is to implement the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, he added.