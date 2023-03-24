Certain progress made by Russian troops in Avdeyevka direction — DPR head

MOSSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have made certain progress in the Avdeyevka direction, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Friday.

"The Avdeyevka direction is among the hottest spots now. A number of units advancing from different parts of Avdeyevka have made certain progress," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Pushilin, the situation has not changed in the Ugledar and Krasny Liman directions, whereas fierce fighting continues in Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine). He said that Wagner PMC fighters are sparing no effort to liberate Artyomovsk.

Located north of Donetsk, Avdeyevka has a population of around 30,000. During the conflict in Donbass, the city was turned into a major stronghold of occupying Ukrainian troops, which shell Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and their environs from this position.