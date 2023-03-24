Putin focuses on State Duma’s legislative agenda at meeting with Speaker Volodin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They discussed a wide range of issues related to the current and upcoming legislative agenda of the lower house of parliament," Peskov told reporters.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented the government’s annual report to the State Duma. On Friday, he said at a government meeting that a list of action items would be drawn up based on the results [outlined in the report], which should be implemented in accordance with their respective deadlines.

In addition, Mishustin asked to schedule a meeting with those members of parliament who were unable to pose questions following his report due to limited time. The prime minister praised "the deputies’ constructive attitude" and "their in-depth immersion in the current challenges." According to Mishustin, after delivering the government’s report it became possible to obtain "substantive feedback from the parliament on the most important issues pertaining to Russia’s development.".