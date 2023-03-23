Russia expects UN to react as US violates its host country commitments — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, March 24. /TASS/. Russia expects the UN to immediately launch the arbitration mechanism with the United States over its violation of the UN host nation commitments, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.

Senior Counsellor and Head of Legal Section of Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Sergei Leonidchenko told a session of the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country that "We expect the mechanism, envisaged for such situations, to be triggered immediately.".

The situation with US visas for staffers of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations is deteriorating, a high-ranking Russian diplomat told.

"The visa problem is deteriorating," said Senior Counsellor and Head of Legal Section of Russia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Sergei Leonidchenko. "Overall, 37 staffers of the Russian Permanent Mission and 49 members of their families are waiting to have their visas extended. The average waiting period continues to grow and currently stands at almost five months."

Apart from that, last December the US authorities replaced the notification requirement for mission staffers, willing to travel beyond the 25-mile zone around the UN Headquarters, with a stricter authorization-based procedure.

"Starting from last December, absolutely all our staffers have been denied any trips beyond this zone, with no explanations given," the Russian diplomat added.