Kremlin points to importance of joint declarations signed by Russian, Chinese leaders

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The joint declarations signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping should be studied thoroughly to get a better understanding of what was accomplished at their meeting in Moscow earlier in the week, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Very substantial negotiations were held, and statements were delivered to the media," Peskov told journalists.

"For additional analysis, and perhaps to understand the atmosphere of the talks and the outcome of the negotiations, it is very important to read in detail the text of the two declarations which were signed by the heads of state," Peskov noted.

According to him, a declaration on the further development of relations between Russia and China was of particular significance.

"This document stipulates a common vision of the present-day state and perspectives of our bilateral relations, our common attitude regarding the global processes as well as the processes of transformation of international relations," Peskov said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow on March 20-22. On Monday, he had a tete-a-tete informal meeting with Putin, which lasted for 4.5 hours.

On Tuesday, the Chinese leader met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and then arrived at the Kremlin for official talks with Putin. The leaders signed two joint declarations after the talks. They both pointed out that the talks were successful.

The declarations stipulate the further development of an all-encompassing partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, which are entering a new era, as well as plans on the development of key directions in Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.