SOCHI, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding talks in Sochi with his Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh Mohammed, according to a TASS reporter.

Eritrea’s top diplomat is visiting Russia two months after Lavrov visited the eastern African country in January. That visit was the first by Russia’s foreign minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1993.