Russia, China calling on US to de-escalate things, Americans going other way — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. While Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are calling on the United States to de-escalate things, the opposite is taking place, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Addressing [the United States as] our strategic adversaries, the leaders of Russia and China are calling for a de-escalation, a stabilization, and a return to dialogue while seeking a balance of interests and strategic stability," said the senior Russian diplomat. "But the United States has rejected the need for dialogue with Russia, specifically on strategic stability," he lamented.

The entire range of international stability issues was discussed during Xi’s visit to Moscow, Ryabkov underscored. "The documents adopted during the visit contain the most essential statements, including those on the inadmissibility of unleashing a nuclear war or deploying nukes outside national territory. This is a direct message to the United States," he emphasized.

According to Ryabkov, these signals are meant to make it clear to the US that its attempts to not just deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Europe but upgrade them for NATO’s more enhanced integration in the sphere through holding joint nuclear drills are "the opposite path."

Xi concluded his state visit to Russia on Wednesday morning. At an informal meeting, the Chinese president invited his Russian counterpart to visit China. After the talks, the two leaders issued a joint statement on deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership and strategic coordination for a new era.