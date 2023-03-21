Russia expects ratification of CIS anti-corruption agreement shortly

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow expects the agreement between CIS member states on cooperation in the anti-corruption sphere to be ratified in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia continues actively participating in the BRICS, G7, and APEC anti-corruption formats. We expect the ratification of the Agreement on cooperation between CIS member states on tackling corruption signed last October shortly," he said.

Moreover, Russia is also interested in extending interaction on the issue with other countries on a bilateral basis, Syromolotov added.

The agreement signed at the Council of CIS heads of states in Astana on October 14, 2022, among other things suggests the development and implementation of a coordinated policy, joint programs and events on tackling corruption, improvement of the legal framework, and ensuring information exchange.

After coming into force, the agreement is open for any CIS member to join, as well as any country that shares its goals and principles, according to the document.