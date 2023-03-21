Many international institutions, including UN bodies, no longer effective, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Many interstate institutions have lost their importance today and are no longer effective, but cutting off dialogue with them is not an option, Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building head Andrey Klishas said on Tuesday.

"I am absolutely convinced that today many interstate institutions have lost their importance. We see it. We see how ineffective many institutions are, including within the UN," the senator said.

Klishas added that people saw it as well and asked reasonable questions about why Russia remained part of these organizations. "But it is very important to always, no matter how acute the situation is, to maintain dialogue with these international institutions and to continue to defend one’s point of view, one’s understanding of people’s rights and freedoms <…> in the context of the cultural and historical tradition. Only in that case can these rights and freedoms be effectively implemented within the framework of national mechanisms of protection of rights and freedoms," Klishas pointed out.

The lawmaker also noted that he was "deeply convinced" that the violation of the state’s sovereignty inevitably led to the violation of the rights and freedoms of citizens. According to the senator, the situation unfolding with the violation of Russian citizens' rights clearly proves this thesis.