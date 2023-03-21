Russian forces wipe out three US-made radars in Ukraine operation, top brass reports

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed three US-made counter-battery radars of the Ukrainian army over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Three US-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radars were obliterated in areas near the settlements of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and Belozyorka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 95 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 107 areas, the general specified.

Battles in Kupyansk direction

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kupyansk area, eliminating 80 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic in their active operations," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated as many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles and a D-20 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Battles in Krasny Liman direction

Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 95 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated as many as 95 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and also D-20 and D-30 howitzers, the general specified.

Battles in Donetsk direction

Russian forces destroyed roughly 160 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 160 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Battles in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye directions

Russian forces destroyed about 30 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to over 30 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks and also a D-30 howitzer," the general said.

Battles in Kherson direction

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers and a US-made M777 artillery gun in the Kherson area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and also a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-25 attack plane

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in an aerial battle in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the community of Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept three US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region, Krasnorechenskoye, Chervonopopovka, Novovodyanoye, Kremennaya, Ploshchanka, Voyevodovka, Rubezhnoye and Baranikovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Zelyony Gai, Urozhainoye, Blagodatnoye, Vladimirovka, Yevgenovka and Staromlinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ulyanovka and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Zburyevka and Krynki in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems "intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the general said.

Russian forces destroy over 3,500 military drones in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 3,500 Ukrainian combat drones since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 403 aircraft, 223 helicopters, 3,502 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,363 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,070 multiple rocket launchers, 4,403 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,039 special military motor vehicles," the general specified.