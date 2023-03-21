Kremlin refrains from assessing results of first day of Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will provide their assessment of the results of the first day of the Chinese president’s visit to Russia themselves. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Peskov urged to wait for media statements.

"Obviously, a detailed exchange of views, a serious conversation in its informal part has taken place," he said. "I will not provide any assessment now, let’s wait for media statements by leaders of the two countries," the spokesman added.

He also urged to wait for statements by leaders of the two countries when asked whether Russian President accepted the invitation made by his Chinese counterpart to visit the People’s Republic of China.

"Let’s wait for media statements, let’s not run ahead," Peskov said.