Russian air defenses down five US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a HARM anti-radiation missile and seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and also a HARM anti-radiation missile. In addition, they destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Ploshchanka and Karmazinovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Kirillovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Battles in Kupyansk direction

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 55 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. The strikes eliminated as many as 55 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Battles in Krasny Liman direction

Russian forces, combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian manpower in the Krasny Liman area, destroying over 100 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center, aircraft and artillery struck enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic in their active operations," the spokesman said.

Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, three pickup trucks, a motor vehicle and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Battles in Donetsk direction

Russian forces eliminated over 245 Ukrainian troops in their Donetsk advance in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, over 245 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and also a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Semyonovka, Petrovskoye and Tonenkoye as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Battles in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye directions

Russian forces eliminated over 50 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Ugledar and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses in those areas in the past 24 hours totaled over 50 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer," the general specified.

Battles in Kherson direction

Russian forces destroyed roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery gun in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, and also a US-manufactured Paladin self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike over 80 Ukrainian artillery units

Russian forces struck over 80 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces inflicted damage on 82 artillery units at firing positions, enemy manpower and equipment in 112 areas," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces downed a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the community of Kolesnikovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 402 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 223 helicopters, 3,471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,355 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,070 multiple rocket launchers, 4,395 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,027 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.