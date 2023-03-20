Kremlin shrugged off ICC’s ruling about Putin — spokesman

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The ruling of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t affected his work and the work of his administration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are feeling unperturbed about this, making a record of everything and continue to work. What’s more important, the president continues to work," the spokesman said, when asked how Putin felt about the ICC ruling.

"We are seeing such a large number of openly hostile manifestations toward our country and our president across the world that, of course, we make a record of them, but if we take all of these hostile manifestations too close to heart, nothing good will, perhaps, come out of it," Peskov said.

The ICC on March 17 issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the ruling by saying Moscow doesn’t recognize ICC jurisdiction. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said ICC decisions are of no consequence in Russia and any potential arrest warrants are null and void.