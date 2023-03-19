Russia concerned over irresponsible attempts to undermine nuclear security — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow is committed to the principle of the indivisibility of security and is concerned over irresponsible actions that jeopardize nuclear security, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in his article for China’s The People’s Daily.

The article was posted on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"We are committed to the principle of the indivisibility of security, which is being grossly violated by the NATO bloc. We are deeply concerned over the irresponsible and outright dangerous actions that jeopardize nuclear security. We reject illegitimate unilateral sanctions, which must be lifted," the president emphasized.