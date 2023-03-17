Russia-Belarus Union State’s Supreme State Council to meet soon — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. A meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus is planned to be held in the near future, Russian presidential press secretary Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"The issue of holding a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State is being looked at," he said, adding that such a meeting is planned to be held in Moscow in the near future.

According to Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s other immediate plans include participation in a summit of the Eurasian Economic Council and in the Eurasian Economic Forum. Apart from that, the president will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 15-16.

Preparations for the Supreme State Council meeting were discussed by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus during a phone conversation on February 5 and during talks in Moscow on February 17.

The Supreme State Council is the highest governing body of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. It is made up of the two countries’ presidents, prime ministers, and parliament speakers.