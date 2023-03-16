Putin approves list of instructions based on message to Federal Assembly

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a list of instructions for implementing the guidelines contained in his message to the Federal Assembly of February 21. The document was uploaded to the Kremlin website.

In all, the list consists of 12 paragraphs, many of which are split into separate sub-paragraphs, addressed to the Russian government and other authorities. There are some recommendations to the federal parliament, regions, and so on.

Putin read out the message on February 21. In particular, he suggested adjusting the minimum wage upwards to 19,242 rubles starting from January 1, 2024, to create a state fund to support veterans of the special military operation, to increase tax deductions for treatment and education, to insure Russians’ voluntary pension savings, to restore the traditional system of higher education, and to launch a program for preferential rental housing for defense industry workers.