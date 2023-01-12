Supplies of attack weapons to Kiev will not upset special operation’s goals — MFA

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The West’s supplies of attack weapons to the regime in Kiev will not prevent Russia from achieving the declared goals of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"The supplies of attack weapons to Ukraine will not prevent our country from achieving its goals in the course of the special military operation," she said.

Zakharova drew attention to recent statements by the United States and its allies about the planned expansion of the range of military supplies to Kiev. Moscow considers such plans "solely as a continuation of an intentional policy of perpetuating and escalating the conflict, which prolongs the suffering of the Ukrainian people."

"The new weapons systems delivered to the Ukrainian army will become a legitimate target for Russia," Zakharova stressed.