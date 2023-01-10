Installation of first span on left motorway segment of Crimean Bridge ended

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Builders have completed installation of the first span of the left motorway segment of the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

"Builders have completed launching the first span of the left motorway portion of the Crimean Bridge. They managed to do so almost two hours quicker than planned," the official said.

Efforts to restore the motorway segment of the bridge are scheduled to be completed in March 2023, Khusnullin added.