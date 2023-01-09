Kremlin advises against taking social media reports on continued mobilization seriously

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised against taking reports posted on various Telegram channels regarding the alleged continuation of mobilization in Russia seriously.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman underscored that the official authorities are the original source of information regarding mobilization.

"One should not take Telegram channels in general so seriously. For the most part, the original source of information is the official authorities, led by the President of the Russian Federation. Do not overemphasize the Telegram channels," Peskov said, commenting on reports about the alleged continuation of mobilization.

He pointed out that "everything has been said many times already" by the official authorities regarding mobilization.

On September 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. On October 28, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported that the partial mobilization was complete. A total of 300,000 people were conscripted to the armed forces.

The head of state has repeatedly underscored that there are no grounds to resume mobilization.