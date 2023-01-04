Russian senior diplomat, Syrian ambassador discuss solutions to Syria crisis

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari discussed solutions to the Syria crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On January 4, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Syria’s Ambassador in Moscow Bashar Jaafari. During the talks they focused on resolution of the situation in and around Syria in accordance with the principles of respect for the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.