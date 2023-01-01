Brazil’s newly-elected president ready to reset relations with Russia – FC speaker

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. Brazil’s newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has confirmed his readiness to reset Russian-Brazilian relations in terms of increasing cooperation in various fields and supported the idea of launching a high-level bilateral commission, which has not met in session for several years, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Sunday.

"It is very important that during the meeting the newly elected president confirmed his readiness and interest to reset Russian-Brazilian relations in terms of increasing trading and economic cooperation in science, engineering, and the environmental and other fields. He supported the idea of promptly launching a high-level commission, which, unfortunately, has not met in session for several years for a number of reasons, including subjective ones," said Matviyenko, the head of Russia’s delegation at the inauguration of the Brazilian head of state, after a meeting with the president.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs the commission for Russia. His Brazilian counterpart in this capacity is the vice president.

"The president promised to formalize the appointment of a co-chair as soon as possible and agreed that the commission should gather for a meeting as soon as possible," Matviyenko stressed.

She said that Lula da Silva had also welcomed the idea of activating the Russia-Brazil Business Council, "which works very effectively with businesses in both Russia and Brazil, and establishes contacts and links."

"I should say that trading and economic relations between our countries are developing very dynamically. This year we hope to reach a level of about $9 billion," she said.