Russia must fight and move forward, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia has been brought to the point where it must "either give up everything or fight." But we can't give up, we should move forward, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday. He was talking with the military while visiting the Southern Military District.

"Russia has been pushed to this line. Either give up everything, or fight. But as long as we have people like you - and the guys and girls who are next to you - of course, we can’t give up anything. We just need to fight, just go forward - prudently and calmly," the head of state said.

The President drew attention to the fact that a lot still needs to be done.

"[There are] a lot of things we should look at from the point of view of modern ways of armed struggle, especially on land. Loitering ammunition, high-precision weapons are needed - it is clear. [As well as] communication means," he said.

Putin stated that in the current situation, armed struggle is a necessity, and "there is simply no way to do it" without the active support of the people. At the same time, he urged the military to take care of themselves as much as possible.

In conclusion, the head of state congratulated the military on the upcoming New Year and invited them to raise glasses of champagne on this occasion.