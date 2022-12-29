LPR militia reports roughly 180 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained about 180 casualties in battles with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia fighters. They eliminated as many as 180 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed one tank, five armored personnel carriers, three artillery systems, five drones and 14 special motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the spokesman said.