Ukraine shells DPR 49 times in past 24 hours, killing one civilian — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 49 times over the past 24 hours, firing 275 rounds of ammunition. A woman was killed and three other civilians were injured as a result of the shelling, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 49 facts of Ukrainian shelling. <...>. There were reports of the death of a civilian, a woman, in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk. Three civilians received wounds of varying degrees of severity," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Mineralnoye, Yakovlevka, and Yasinovataya were subjected to shelling. Ten households in the Petrovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk and Yasinovataya were damaged, as well as five civilian infrastructure facilities.

The Ukrainian military shelled the DPR with multiple rocket launchers and artillery of 155 mm, 152 mm and 122 mm caliber. According to the mission, a total of 275 different munitions were fired.

On Wednesday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported 35 facts of shelling of the republic's territory.