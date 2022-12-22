DPR militia reports eliminating over 30 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 30 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Thursday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 30 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, DPR people’s militia fighters destroyed a T-80U tank, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, an M777 self-propelled howitzer and seven armored and motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the press office said.