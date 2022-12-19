LPR militia reports over 70 Ukrainian militants eliminated in Donbass over past day

LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 75 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses among manpower and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 75 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed one tank, five armored personnel carriers, two artillery guns and 17 special motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the spokesman specified.