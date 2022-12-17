Putin visits joint staff of troops involved in military operation — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the joint staff of all military branches involved in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"On Friday, President Vladimir Putin worked in the joint staff of military branches involved in the special military operation," he said.

"The head of the state examined the staff’s work, was briefed about the special military operation’s progress, held a conference and separate meetings with commanders," Peskov said.