Lukashenko, Putin to meet in Minsk on December 19 — presidential press service

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Minsk on December 19, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported on Friday.

"As planned, during the day of negotiations, the heads of state will discuss the implementation of earlier approved union programs in detail. Above all, this will involve the issues of trade and economic interaction and joint cooperation projects with the emphasis on import substitution," its statement noted.

The press service added that cooperation in the sphere of energy will be an important subject on the agenda. The presidents will also give priority to the issues of security and exchange opinions on the situation in the region and the world, according to the statement.

"The program is expected to be eventful. The talks will start with a conversation in the extended format with the participation of the heads of state as well as members of the governments of both countries and heads of ministries and agencies," the press service added. "In this format, the sides will discuss the entire range of the most pertinent issues of Belarusian-Russian integration." Then, the presidents will continue the talks in a one-on-one format followed by statements and interaction with reporters.