DONETSK, December 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 30 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Thursday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 30 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia forces jointly with the Russian army destroyed two Ukrainian T-64BV tanks and eight armored and motor vehicles in the past day, it said.