DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 20 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 20 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR fighters jointly with the Russian army destroyed two Ukrainian T-72AV and T-64BV tanks, four armored and motor vehicles, the press office reported.