DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 50 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Tuesday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 50 personnel," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia forces jointly with the Russian army destroyed a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun and nine armored and motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported.