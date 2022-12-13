LPR militia reports roughly 90 Ukrainian militants eliminated in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 90 casualties in battles with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered heavy losses among manpower and military hardware as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 90 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In the past day, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed four tanks, six armored personnel carriers, three artillery guns, two unmanned aerial vehicles and 15 special motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, the spokesman said.