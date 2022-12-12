Russian army systematically pushes frontline back — Kadyrov

GROZNY, December 12. /TASS/. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has said that the Russian troops participating in the special military operation have been systematically pushing the front line back to enemy territory.

"The forecasts are very favorable," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel. "Our troops are steadily pushing the front line into the enemy’s territory, simultaneously fulfilling one of the main tasks of the entire special operation - that of the denazification of Ukraine. We expected nothing less from our guys."

He noted that troops had been regrouped along the entire front line and available forces were transferred to more favorable positions.

"In addition, the army’s logistical support has been fine-tuned. In other words, our troops are now in a more advantageous position, which is well seen in the defeats of the Ukrainian army on many fronts and its huge losses," Kadyrov added.