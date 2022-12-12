DPR militia reports eliminating over 30 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army suffered over 30 casualties in battles with forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Monday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 30 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia forces jointly with the Russian army destroyed an M777 howitzer, a T-72M1 tank, six armored and motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army and shot down two enemy drones in the past day, the press office said.