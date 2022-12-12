LPR militia reports roughly 70 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 70 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained high losses among manpower and materiel as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 70 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In the past day, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed two tanks, five armored personnel carriers, one unmanned aerial vehicle and 17 special motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army, Filiponenko said.

The Ukrainian military has shelled the settlement of Svatovo since the early hours of December 12, firing four 155mm shells. The information on casualties is being specified, the spokesman said.