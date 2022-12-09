Russian-US meeting in Istanbul doesn’t signal resumption of dialogue — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The recent Russian-US meeting of officials in Istanbul doesn’t signal a resumption of bilateral dialogue on major issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"It’s not a political signal that we are resuming our conversation with the US on major issues. It's just a working issue," he said in response to a question during a panel discussion entitled "Russia-US: What Are the Limits of Confrontation?" that was held at the Valdai Discussion Club.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told TASS that Russian and US diplomats held a meeting on "irritant issues" in Istanbul on Friday.