DONETSK, December 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 50 casualties in clashes with forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Friday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 50 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia forces jointly with the Russian army destroyed 13 items of Ukrainian armor and armaments, including a 2S7 self-propelled artillery gun, and also three enemy drones, it said.