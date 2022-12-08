DPR militia reports eliminating over 30 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 30 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Thursday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 30 personnel," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR people’s militia fighters jointly with the Russian army destroyed eight Ukrainian armored and motor vehicles and shot down two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, the press office said.