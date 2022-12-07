LPR militia reports roughly 80 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained about 80 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy suffered heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 80 personnel, two artillery guns, three armored personnel carriers, two unmanned aerial vehicles and 14 special motor vehicles," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.