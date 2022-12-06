LPR militia reports roughly 70 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 70 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 70 personnel, three tanks, four armored personnel carriers, one unmanned aerial vehicle and 17 special motor vehicles," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR field engineers de-mined over five hectares, clearing away explosives planted by the Ukrainian military in the areas of the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka and Katerinovka in the republic’s Popasnyansky district, the spokesman said.