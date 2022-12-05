Diplomat chides West for failing to keep promises on Russian fertilizer and food exports

KAZAN, December 5. /TASS/. Western countries are still not fulfilling their promises of enabling Russian fertilizers and agricultural products access to global markets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told TASS on Monday.

"We proceed from the fact that Western countries are practically not keeping their promises on the unimpeded access of fertilizers and agricultural products from Russia," he said when asked about communication with the UN and the prospects for extending the grain deal.

Vershinin noted that Moscow was constantly in contact with the UN about unimpeded access for Russian agricultural products to world markets. "We are persistently trying to make sure that all the obligations undertaken by the UN Secretariat regarding this part of the deal (the Russian part of the grain deal - TASS) are fulfilled," he pointed out.

"We are holding intensive communication with UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - TASS) which represents the UN Secretary General in carrying out the memorandum on cooperation between Russia and the UN to ensure the unrestricted access of Russian food and fertilizers to the world market. These contacts continue, and they are comprehensive and all issues are considered," Vershinin added.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19.

The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was extended automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations).