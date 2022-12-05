LPR militia reports roughly 35 Ukrainian militants wiped out in past 24 hours

LUGANSK, December 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 35 casualties in battles with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated up to 35 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to the spokesman, in the past day, LPR people’s militia forces also destroyed two armored personnel carriers, three artillery systems and 12 special motor vehicles. Filiponenko also said that during the past 24-hour period, LPR field engineers de-mined more than seven hectares of land in the vicinity of the Toshkovka and Novotoshkovskoye settlements in the republic’s Popasnyansky district.