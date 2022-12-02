IAEA chief tells TASS talks underway to organize meeting with Putin

ROME, December 2. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told TASS on Friday that talks on a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin are underway.

"I am looking forward to that. I don't know when exactly, we are continuing the negotiations. Of course, I will have to see him again," he said.

Earlier, Grossi said in an interview with the Repubblica newspaper that he hoped that a solution to the problem of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant’s security would be found before the end of the year. He did not rule out new meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

Grossi visited Russia’s St. Petersburg on October 11 where he met with President Putin. He said that his communication with the Russian leader was very important from the point of view of the security of nuclear facilities, including the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.