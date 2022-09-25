Over 100 observers from 40 countries work at referendums, says Central Election Commission

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. More than 100 international observers from 40 countries, excluding specialists from Russia, work at referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions on their joining the Russian Federation, according to a statement released on the Telegram channel of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

"At referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions more than 100 international observers from 40 countries work, excluding observers from Russia," the statement said.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.